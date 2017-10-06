'The conversation was horrifying,' says mother whose son escaped kidnapping

Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Trump administration allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
A Midlands dad is taking his kids out of a private school in Columbia because school officials won’t let him display the Confederate flag on his truck while on school property.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane.More >>
Comic Ralphie May and fellow comedian Lahna Turner divorced in 2015 after having two children. The couple also appeared in a podcast together.More >>
Erica Felder is still – almost – at a loss for words. The Irmo mother said her 11-year-old son somehow escaped a kidnapper on the way home from school Tuesday.More >>
Two men have been charged in connection with a shootout that injured two and killed one in Santee last week, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office says. Alphonso Fields, 27, and Laron Thomas, 25, are charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of armed robbery. Sheriff's Office investigators were called to a Santee residence on Tuesday night at the 9300 block of Old Number Six Highway after reports of a shooting. Once on the scene, investi...More >>
