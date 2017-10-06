Deputies arrest, identify man wanted in double Midlands armed robberies

A 36-year-old Richland County man has been charged with three counts related to an armed robbery at a Two Notch Road grocery store and a pet store on Thursday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Andrew Mazenko was arrested by deputies shortly after the incident.

Mazenko, according to the sheriff's department, approached a cashier at the Kroger on Two Notch Road with a note demanding money. The victim complied and Mazenko fled the scene in a car, investigators said.

However, witnesses at the scene were able to provide a detailed description of Mazenko's car and deputies located it minutes later, officials said. Mazenko was pulled over by deputies, the sheriff's department said, and taken into custody.

During the investigation, deputies say they connected Mazenko to another robbery at a nearby PetSmart just minutes prior, another incident on Sept. 27 at the Lexington Dry Cleaners on Two Notch Road, and one more in Columbia.

Mazenko is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

