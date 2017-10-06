Deputies arrest, identify man wanted in double Midlands armed robberies

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.More >>
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.More >>
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.More >>
The University of South Carolina has issued a statement Friday afternoon following the discovery of "a promising doctoral student" dead inside of Gambrell Hall on Friday.More >>
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is telling federal agencies to do as much as possible to accommodate people who have religious objections to LGBT rights.More >>
We're learning Thursday night that a U.S. Army Green Beret killed in Africa was from Toombs County.More >>
President Donald Trump will be making a visit to South Carolina in October, according to Sen. Tim Scott.More >>
Columbia police are looking for an unknown man and the vehicle he was driving when he allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl earlier this week.More >>
A 36-year-old Richland County man has been charged with three counts related to an armed robbery at a Two Notch Road grocery store and a pet store on Thursday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
