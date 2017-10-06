OCSO: Suspect rolls out of Walmart with nearly $2K of stolen ele - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

OCSO: Suspect rolls out of Walmart with nearly $2K of stolen electronics

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart. (Source: Surveillance image/OCSO) Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart. (Source: Surveillance image/OCSO)
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart. (Source: Surveillance image/OCSO) Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart. (Source: Surveillance image/OCSO)

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart.

The incident happened on Sept. 24 the North Road store’s loss and prevention discovered Wi-Fi routers and related equipment missing while conducting an inventory.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect placing the items into a shopping cart before pushing the cart out of the store.

Investigators want to make contact with three persons of interest who may have knowledge of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the individuals shown or the vehicle believed to have been driven by the persons of interest, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    14-year-old boy arrested after woman was murdered during home invasion

    Thursday, October 5 2017 12:16 AM EDT2017-10-05 04:16:36 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 9:25 AM EDT2017-10-05 13:25:49 GMT
    NCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigationNCSO Deputies took Joshua Cade Richardson into custody without incident. Richardson was connected to a homicide investigation

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

    A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.

    More >>

  • Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Tropical Storm Nate speeds up; hurricane warning issued

    Friday, October 6 2017 6:21 AM EDT2017-10-06 10:21:11 GMT
    Friday, October 6 2017 1:48 PM EDT2017-10-06 17:48:40 GMT

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

    Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by late Saturday.

    More >>

  • GRAPHIC: Mother charged with homicide after son set on fire

    GRAPHIC: Mother charged with homicide after son set on fire

    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:22:58 GMT
    Thursday, October 5 2017 7:22 AM EDT2017-10-05 11:22:58 GMT

    If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.

    More >>

    If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly