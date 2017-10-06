OCSO: Suspect rolls out of Walmart with nearly $2K of stolen electronics

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart. (Source: Surveillance image/OCSO)

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for a group of people after more than $1,900 worth of electronics were stolen from Walmart.

The incident happened on Sept. 24 the North Road store’s loss and prevention discovered Wi-Fi routers and related equipment missing while conducting an inventory.

Surveillance footage shows a suspect placing the items into a shopping cart before pushing the cart out of the store.

Investigators want to make contact with three persons of interest who may have knowledge of the incident.

If anyone recognizes the individuals shown or the vehicle believed to have been driven by the persons of interest, they are asked to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

