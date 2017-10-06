Police looking for car that tried to lure 11-year-old Midlands girl

Columbia police are looking for an unknown man and the vehicle he was driving when he allegedly tried to lure an 11-year-old girl earlier this week.

CPD says the young girl reported that a man yelled at her to get in the car as she walked to school on Waites Road around 8 a.m. on Monday. The girl ran to safety and told relatives about the incident.

There is no indication that the man physically attempted to get the child inside the car. She reports that on Tuesday as she walked home from school around 4 p.m. in the same area, the man tried to lure her inside of the vehicle.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set black male, possibly in his 30s, last seen wearing a bright fluorescent green T-shirt and an orange baseball cap. Surveillance photos released by CPD show the vehicle is a silver 4-door sedan, possibly a newer-model Kia Forte.

At this time, it is not believed that the CPD investigation is connected to the cases in the Irmo area.

If you have any information about this incident or who the man is, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Any information that leads to an arrest could be rewarded.

