New OB/GYN, MUSC grad joins Lex. Med. Center

A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with the murder of a woman who was killed during a home invasion. According to the Navajo County Sheriff's Office, the young suspect was identified as Joshua Cade Richardson.
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.
On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.
Nate is expected to bring heavy rainfall, strong winds, rough surf and storm surge to the Gulf Coast, making landfall as a hurricane by early Sunday morning.
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.
The Norwegian committee that chooses the Nobel Peace Prize winner sorted through more than 300 nominations for this year's award that recognizes both accomplishments and intentions.
Investigators are probing Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock's interest in other music festivals in the months before he killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 at an outdoor country concert.
We're learning Thursday night that a U.S. Army Green Beret killed in Africa was from Toombs County.
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.
AP source: Former British spy who compiled a dossier of allegations about Trump's ties to Russia has spoken to special counsel's investigators.
The Gulf Coast is making preparations for Tropical Storm Nate, expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. It may bring rain to South Carolina, but the storm's current track has the Midlands outside the "cone of uncertainty."
