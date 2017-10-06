Join Frank Martin and Lex. Med. for Campaign for Clarity! - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Join the Lexington Medical Center Foundation and University of South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin for the Campaign for Clarity tip-off. Proceeds will help provide 3-D mammography throughout Lexington Medical Center’s network of care. Visit LMCFoundation.com.

