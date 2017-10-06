Join Frank Martin and Lex. Med. for Campaign for Clarity!

Join the Lexington Medical Center Foundation and University of South Carolina men’s basketball coach Frank Martin for the Campaign for Clarity tip-off. Proceeds will help provide 3-D mammography throughout Lexington Medical Center’s network of care. Visit LMCFoundation.com.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.