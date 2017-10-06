Lex. Med. lighting up hospital in honor of breast cancer awarene - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lex. Med. lighting up hospital in honor of breast cancer awareness

When it comes to treating cancer, Lexington Medical Center clinicians say “It’s Our Fight, Too.” They’re lighting up the hospital in pink this month to show support for breast cancer patients. LexMed.com/Cancer #ItsOurFightToo

