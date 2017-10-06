Learning goes beyond books for kids in Sumter schools this week

Some of the most important things kids learn about life can't be taught with a textbook.

"It's not where you start, it's what you do to get to where you want to," said Lefford Fate of Sumter. He's Executive Director For the John Maxwell Team on a mission to reach 1,000 kids during this Global Youth Initiative Week.

"We can't just leave it on the kids to be successful," he said. "We as parents and community leaders and community partners need to step up and help our children. And one of the things we have to stop doing is saying that these millennials and these kids are not like we were. This is a different time. We need to support them. We need to help them realize that they're a different group of people and they're wonderful."

The initiative teaches kids how to deal with bullying, self-esteem issues, and leadership values. The program helps raise young leaders and equip kids with relevant tools and resources to help them grow and thrive.

"If they can dream big, they can achieve anything they want," he said. "Sometimes some of our young people, they judge their lives based on their community and what they grow up in and what they're doing. They don't see themselves as being anything more than what they see in their local area. I think we can show them that they can be what they want to be if they put in the work."

Fate starts his presentation holding up a $20 bill and asking the kids, "Who wants this?" Of course, all the kids say they do, but would one walk up and take it out of his hand? It depends on the student.

"Some of the kids there (in Sumter) aren't making the right choices and if you can make the right choice, you can do a lot and go far," he said.

"There are a lot of youth not feeling good about themselves. They're succumbing to bullying and being bullies," he said. "They're not understanding that failure doesn't stop them. That they fail, but they can keep going forward."

Fate is available to bring the Global Youth Initiative to schools, churches and youth groups throughout the Midlands. Click here to contact him.

