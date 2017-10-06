Woman, 49, identified as victim in fatal I-20 accident

The Lexington County Coroner's Office has identified the victim in a fatal crash on Interstate 20 that tied up traffic for most of Friday morning.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Kristine Hoover, 49, was killed in the crash.

Fisher said Hoover's car overturned after it struck another car during a lane change and struck a barricade. The crash was at mile marker 59, which is one mile east of the U.S. 1. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says two vehicles are involved.

Hoover was not wearing a seat belt, Fisher said.

Two passengers inside Hoover's car were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Interstate 20 east in Lexington County was closed for a brief period Friday morning while emergency officials cleaned up the scene.

