A fatal crash has shut down part of Interstate 20 east in Lexington County.

The crash is at mile marker 59, which is one mile east of the U.S. 1. The South Carolina Department of Transportation says two vehicles are involved and all lanes are blocked.

Drivers should avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says eastbound drivers should detour on to U.S. 1, exit 58.

