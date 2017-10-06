USC's Gambrell Hall re-opened after death investigation

The University of South Carolina has re-opened Gambrell Hall following a death investigation.

Details remain extremely limited, but the Columbia Police Department says it's due to an isolated incident that poses no threat to students.

University officials are not releasing any other information. Classes in the school, however, remain canceled for the rest of the day.

USC police referred questions to a school spokesman, who said he could not provide details but said SLED is leading the investigation. Spokesman Jeff Stensland said there is no danger to students.

SLED spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said agents and crime scene investigators are at the building.

Coroner Gary Watts said he did not have details but expected to have more information later Friday.

Gambrell Hall houses USC's history department.

