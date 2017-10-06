USC says 'tragic death' at Gambrell Hall was of 'promising doctoral student'

The University of South Carolina has issued a statement Friday afternoon following the discovery of "a promising doctoral student" dead inside of Gambrell Hall on Friday.

"As you all know, Gambrell Hall was closed this morning and we now know the circumstances surrounding that—the tragic death, by what appears to be suicide, of one of our promising doctoral students. Our hearts are with her family and we grieve with them as their extended Carolina Family," the statement says.

The school has also made counseling and resources available for students who are impacted by the student's death or are in distress on their mental health resources page, which you can find here. Students may also call 803-777-5223. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at 800-633-3353.

Classes in the building were canceled for the rest of the day.

USC police referred questions to a school spokesman, who said he could not provide details but said SLED is leading the investigation. Spokesman Jeff Stensland said there is no danger to students. SLED spokeswoman Kathryn Richardson said agents and crime scene investigators are at the building.

Coroner Gary Watts said he did not have details but expected to have more information later Friday.

Gambrell Hall houses USC's history department.

