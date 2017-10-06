University of South Carolina building closed Friday morning due to 'incident'

The University of South Carolina reports Gambrell Hall has been closed Friday morning.

Gambrell Hall is closed today until further notice. Classes in that building (only!) are canceled. Faculty & staff, please work from home. — U of South Carolina (@UofSC) October 6, 2017

Details remain extremely limited, but the Columbia Police Department says it's due to an isolated incident that poses no threat to students.

University officials are not releasing any other information.

