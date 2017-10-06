Utility in failed nuclear plant to name interim leader Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The board that runs South Carolina's state-owned utility is expected to name a temporary leader as the company continues to deal with a failed nuclear project.

The agenda of Santee Cooper's Friday board meeting says the board will consider a resolution on the appointment of an interim president after holding a closed-door meeting.

The agenda does not give any possible names.

Current Santee Cooper President and CEO Lonnie Carter announced his retirement in August after the utility and its majority partner in the nuclear project, South Carolina Electric & Gas announced they were ending construction on two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer plant.

The utilities spent nearly $10 billion on the project.

