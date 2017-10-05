Prayers for healing, calls for action at vigil for Las Vegas - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Prayers for healing, calls for action at vigil for Las Vegas

By Mike DeSumma, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Days after the heinous mass shooting in Las Vegas, prayers continued for the 58 victims of the massacre and hundreds of others who were wounded.

Several vigils were held around the Columbia area Thursday night, including one at Reformation Lutheran Church in the city’s Earlewood neighborhood.   

Bells at the church chimed loud as the names of each and every victim of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting were read.

A candle was also lit to honor the memory of all 58 people who were gunned down.

Organizers of the vigil would use the event to call for healing. They would call on leaders in Washington to respond to what happened in Vegas by passing stricter gun laws.

"Whether it's Pulse - the people that were killed there, or whether it's the nine at Emanuel church, it's trying to make sure that there are people out here that love one another and hope for peace,” said Chuck Archie of Columbia. "That's probably the best word I can think of 'peace' and 'love.'" 

