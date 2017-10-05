Deputies arrest man caught on surveillance attempting to break i - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Deputies arrest man caught on surveillance attempting to break in Richland Co. home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Deputies say Justin Atkinson, 21, turned himself into RCSD investigators Thursday afternoon. (Source: RCSD) Deputies say Justin Atkinson, 21, turned himself into RCSD investigators Thursday afternoon. (Source: RCSD)
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Richland County deputies have arrested a man who was caught on surveillance video attempting to break into a home back in September.

Deputies say Justin Atkinson, 21, turned himself into RCSD investigators Thursday afternoon. He will face a charge of second-degree attempted burglary.

Atkinson was caught on video on September 28 arriving to a home on the 3000 block of Rawlinson Road in a red SUV. The video then showed the 21-year-old attempting to break into that home.

A second person was seen in the video with Atkinson, however, deputies say he will not be charged. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly