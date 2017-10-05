Deputies arrest man caught on surveillance attempting to break in Richland Co. home

Deputies say Justin Atkinson, 21, turned himself into RCSD investigators Thursday afternoon. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County deputies have arrested a man who was caught on surveillance video attempting to break into a home back in September.

Deputies say Justin Atkinson, 21, turned himself into RCSD investigators Thursday afternoon. He will face a charge of second-degree attempted burglary.

Atkinson was caught on video on September 28 arriving to a home on the 3000 block of Rawlinson Road in a red SUV. The video then showed the 21-year-old attempting to break into that home.

A second person was seen in the video with Atkinson, however, deputies say he will not be charged.

