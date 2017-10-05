Deputies arrest man caught on surveillance attempting to break in Richland Co. home

If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
If convicted, the woman faces life in prison.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The female sports reporter who is at the center of the quarterback Cam Newton controversy regarding an apparent off-handed comment he made towards her during a news conference has since apologized after previous tweets came forward.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
The picture was taken from its normal background and put into the video game, where it appears after about 20 minutes in the series' second episode.More >>
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.More >>
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested a man who was caught on surveillance video attempting to break into a home back in September.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested a man who was caught on surveillance video attempting to break into a home back in September.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is threatening to split with the City of Columbia on joint operation of the center handling 911 calls.More >>
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is threatening to split with the City of Columbia on joint operation of the center handling 911 calls.More >>
When South Carolina head coach Frank Martin heard about the FBI investigation that netted 10 arrests on federal corruption charges, he wasn’t shocked. What shocked him about the investigation was one name that was listed among those charged...More >>
When South Carolina head coach Frank Martin heard about the FBI investigation that netted 10 arrests on federal corruption charges, he wasn’t shocked. What shocked him about the investigation was one name that was listed among those charged...More >>
.Tiffany Putnam is a mother of two and lives in a small home in Columbia. She doesn't use a large amount of water each day, only the typical household water usage for laundry, washing dishes, and taking showers.More >>
.Tiffany Putnam is a mother of two and lives in a small home in Columbia. She doesn't use a large amount of water each day, only the typical household water usage for laundry, washing dishes, and taking showers.More >>