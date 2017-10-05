PLAYER TO WATCH: Irmo's Jeffcoat is driving force behind Jackets defense

Trajan Jeffcoat isn’t your typical defensive end.

The 6-foot-4 Irmo senior, who models his game after former Georgia star Leonard Floyd, can create havoc off the edge or do damage from an outside linebacker position. He can beat you with brute power or pure finesse.

“I call myself more of a specialty player. Like, I make the plays that d-ends don’t normally make like touchdowns and all that. Stand-up plays. I pick myself out of the bunch and just say I'm more of a finesse player.”

In seven games, Jeffcoat has 57 tackles and leads the teams with 13 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 16 hurries. As far as Irmo head coach Reggie Kennedy is concerned, he’s glad Jeffcoat is on his team.

“It’s good to see him benefit from the hard work he puts into the offseason. He’s an exciting player on Friday nights and, for me as a head coach, I always love to have a great pass rusher. I think that’s his specialty.”

Kennedy says his younger players look up to the 225-pound Jeffcoat because of his work ethic. Being a leader for his teammates isn’t a role that he takes lightly.

“It’s a big job because I want people to look at me as a leader and say ‘oh, he made the play. So let me go behind him and make the play. It’s a very important role. I just always want to make the first play just to get everybody going."

So far, Jeffcoat has seven scholarship offers from schools like Missouri, Colorado State, Georgia State, and East Carolina. Jeffcoat has not made a commitment to a school but hopes to find the right fit as he prepares to graduate from Irmo. Jeffcoat plans to make his verbal commitment at the end of the season.

Jeffcoat and the Yellow Jackets will host Spring Valley on Friday at W.C. Hawkins Stadium.

