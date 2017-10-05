Midlands mom seeks justice for son who was critically injured in hit-and-run

A 19-year-old Columbia man is in critical condition after he was hit by an SUV at the end of September - and the driver then fled the scene and has yet to be found. (Source: DeaRonda Davis)

Quincy McCants is recovering at the hospital after being hit by a truck at the intersection of Monticello and Winterwood Roads. In all, 70 percent of his body is covered in road rash. In addition, his mouth is wired shut, and he’ll have to learn to walk again.

Meanwhile, his family is not only focused on his recovery but also finding the person who did this. Quincy’s mom, DeaRonda Davis says.

“Quincy is a very quiet, very humble guy. He doesn’t bother anybody," Davis said. "He pretty much sticks to his self. He loves his family.”

She says she was panicked and scared when she got a call from Palmetto Health Hospital.

“I said, ‘is my son okay?’ And she said, ‘ma’am you need to come and you need to come now,” Davis said.

Police say just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 27, McCants was struck by a white SUV while riding his dirt bike. Witnesses on the scene were unable to get any information from the license plate but did tell police what they saw.

“They left the scene. They drug him 200 feet and just left the scene and left him,” Davis said.

McCants is now recovering at the JMS Burn Center in Augusta.

“From [his] hip to his rib cage – that is completely torn down to the bone. The road ahead, for Quincy, is going to be rough because he has to learn how to walk all over again,” Davis said.

With multiple surgeries on the way and his mouth wired shut, McCants is unable to help with the investigation.

“If anybody knows anything, please come forward. Quincy deserves justice in this situation. He’s the victim and this person needs to come forward,” says Davis.

So far there a no leads on the driver. State Highway Patrol is asking anyone with any information to please call (803)-737-8340. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with McCants’ medical bills: http://www.gofundme.com/justice4quincy

