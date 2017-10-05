SCDMV officials receive another extension on REAL ID compliance

Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
Black Friday, the popular shopping day after Thanksgiving, has started earlier, and earlier for the last several years.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
A couple faces charges of human trafficking and prostitution in the case.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles officials say they have yet another grace period from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the state works to become federally compliant with the REAL ID Act.More >>
South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles officials say they have yet another grace period from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the state works to become federally compliant with the REAL ID Act.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >>
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.More >>
The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The yogurt brand Dannon Oikos cut ties with Carolina Panther's quarterback Cam Newton Thursday after an apparent off-handed comment he made to a female sports reporter during a news conference Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Lexington County man was arrested and charged with arson after setting fire to the woods owned by his sister, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.More >>
A Lexington County man was arrested and charged with arson after setting fire to the woods owned by his sister, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.More >>
.Tiffany Putnam is a mother of two and lives in a small home in Columbia. She doesn't use a large amount of water each day, only the typical household water usage for laundry, washing dishes, and taking showers.More >>
.Tiffany Putnam is a mother of two and lives in a small home in Columbia. She doesn't use a large amount of water each day, only the typical household water usage for laundry, washing dishes, and taking showers.More >>