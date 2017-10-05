SCDMV officials receive another extension on REAL ID compliance

South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles officials say they have yet another grace period from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as the state works to become federally compliant with the REAL ID Act.

State officials now have until Jan. 22, 2018 to make sure state resident identification cards are compliant.

If your South Carolina license is not updated next year to the new standard, then you will not be able to use their ID to get on an airplane or enter federal premises.

SCDMV officials say you'll need the following items to get your license compliant.

Proof of Identity Examples: Birth certificate or valid US Passport

Proof of Social Security Number Examples: Social security card or W-2 Form that has your social security number and name and your employer's name

Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address Examples: Current, unexpired SC license or ID and a no more than 90-day-old utility bill with the same name and address

Proof of all Legal Name Changes Examples: Marriage license or court order issued by your county's probate or family court

You must show a complete name change history that links your birth certificate name to your present day name. If you have a valid US Passport or US Passport Card with your legal name, you may use that as your name change document.



Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.