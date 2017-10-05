Irmo PD releases composite sketches of woman wanted in attempted kidnappings

Investigators have been able to put together a composite sketch of the woman involved in these incidents. (Source: Irmo PD)

The Irmo Police Department has released two composite sketches of a woman wanted in the recent kidnappings of three children in the last week.

Police say they are looking for a blonde white woman who was wearing nurse's scrubs with teddy bears on them, driving a red 4-door vehicle. Police Chief Don Perry says officers will increase patrols in the area and anyone with information or anyone who sees anything suspicious should call the police.

The first incident happened on Sept. 27 on Friarsgate Boulevard and North Royal Tower Drive in the Friarsgate subdivision when the woman approached a young boy and asked him to get in her car. The boy fled and told his parents about what happened.

In another incident, the police department received tips that a woman approached two different children on in the parking lot of the church located at 6952 St. Andrews Road on Oct. 3. Chief Perry says investigators are looking at surveillance video from a nearby church.

Investigators with SLED have been able to put together a composite sketch of the woman involved in these incidents.

SLED just completed these sketches after children described appearance of suspect in Irmo attempted kidnappings case. Please share. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/t8rgfN40WP — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) October 5, 2017

Anyone with information about these incidents, they are asked to contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 785-2521 (dispatch center), (803) 781-8088 (headquarters), or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.