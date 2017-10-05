Midlands man charged with arson on sister's property following disputes

Richard Oliver Maner, pictured above, faces a fine of not more than $5,000 or a prison sentence of not more than five years if convicted. (Source: SCFC)

A Lexington County man was arrested and charged with arson after setting fire to the woods owned by his sister, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.

Richard Oliver Maner, 43, was arrested Monday and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. He has since been released on bond.

The SCFS says Maner willfully set fire to the woods behind his residence on Founders Road approximately six times since Oct. 22, 2016, including the night of his arrest. Each instance includes Maner reporting the fires to the Lexington Fire Service or Forestry Commission dispatch.

Each fire was contained by fire crews and investigators learned that the fires were started after disagreements between Maner and his sister.

"The fires were started within 200 feet of the suspect’s home, and the last three were set inside firebreaks from previous fires," the SCFC said.

Three structures were threatened during the incidents, but no damage was reported. Maner’s preliminary hearing is set for November.

