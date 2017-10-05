Accidents tie up traffic on both lanes of I-26 near Lake Murray

A pair of accidents appears to be tying up traffic on Interstate 26, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol officials reported an accident in the westbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 100 and another accident in the eastbound lane of I-26 near mile marker 97.

The westbound lane accident has injuries while the eastbound lane does not have injuries.

No other information is currently available at this time.

