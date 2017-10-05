KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: SC State Fair

The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
Quinton Tellis' murder trial began with graphic testimony on Tuesday.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
A tradition went wrong when a firefighter brought a watermelon as a gift to his new station. He was fired because some black colleagues were offended, but other African-American firefighters stuck up for him.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
The wildfires already rank among the deadliest in California history, and officials expected the death toll to increase as the scope of destruction becomes clear.More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
In historic change, Boy Scouts plan to welcome girls into some programs.More >>
According to unofficial results in the Orangeburg County Council District 6 Democratic runoff race, Ray Wannamakers-Saballis defeated Deloris Frazier 557-538.More >>
According to unofficial results in the Orangeburg County Council District 6 Democratic runoff race, Ray Wannamakers-Saballis defeated Deloris Frazier 557-538.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
The accusers have come from everywhere - actresses, models, assistants, employees, a reporter and young women who found themselves in the orbit of the powerful executive.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
Critics say Trump birth control rule overlooks known benefits while raising doubts on effectiveness.More >>
They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services.More >>
They are one of the first to arrive on the scene to help you or your family member during emergency situations. However, some of Richland County’s first responders say there’s an emergency at Richland County Emergency Management Services.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
The White House is finalizing an executive order that would expand health plans offered by associations to allow individuals to pool together and buy insurance outside their states.More >>
A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with an October 2015 murder in New York City was captured in Kershaw County by deputies, NYPD detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.More >>
A 26-year-old man wanted in connection with an October 2015 murder in New York City was captured in Kershaw County by deputies, NYPD detectives, and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>
Christopher McNabb, 27, was charged on Wednesday with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of Caliyah McNabb, according to media reports.More >>