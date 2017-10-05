It's here! Here's everything you need to know about the SC Stat - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

It's here! Here's everything you need to know about the SC State Fair!

(Source: SC State Fair) (Source: SC State Fair)

It's fall and you know what that means: it's time you pack up your family and enjoy the SC State Fair! 

Our friends at Palmetto Weekend has the details on the Fair and special deals that will run during the fair. 

MORE: 

Everything you need to know about the SC State Fair

Check out these SC State Fair special daily deals

Copyright 2016 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly