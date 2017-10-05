South Carolina Democrat James Smith joins 2018 gubernatorial race

South Carolina Democrats now have their first official candidate for governor.

Richland County Rep. James Smith has announced his intentions to seek the state's highest office.

Smith made the announcement via Twitter and his campaign website.

I am running for Governor to answer a call to service and work for the better future I see for our state. — James Smith (@JamesSmithSC) October 5, 2017

"I am running for Governor because I feel like I must do all that I can to fight for the people of South Carolina," Smith said. "I am running because I want South Carolina to realize her fullest potential and to do that means no one gets left behind."

Smith becomes the first Democrat to join the race.

On the Republican side, Gov. Henry McMaster is gearing up for his first run at the seat as the state's chief officer. McMaster faces former DHEC head Catherine Templeton, former Lt. Gov. Yancey McGill, and current Lt. Gov. Kevin Bryant.

