Suspect in Midlands grocery story robbery captured

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it has captured a man wanted in connection with a grocery store robbery n the northeast section of Columbia.

According to Richland County Sheriff's Department spokesman Lt. Curtis Wilson, the incident happened at the Kroger near Two Notch Road and Rabon Road on Thursday morning.

The suspect managed to flee the scene, but was later captured, Wilson said.

No word on the identity of the suspect or what they got away with during the incident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.