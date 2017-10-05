Suspect in Midlands grocery story robbery captured

Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
The tax overhaul is the party's top political priority as well as a longtime policy dream of key leaders like Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >>
A man is injured after a train derailed off the tracks and crashed into his home in northwest Atlanta early Thursday morning.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Turkish archaeologists believe they may have discovered the remains of St. Nicholas, from whom the legend of Santa Claus emerged.More >>
Less than a week after the country music industry was at the center of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, popular country band Old Dominion is scheduled to play a benefit concert this Friday in Columbia.More >>
Less than a week after the country music industry was at the center of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, popular country band Old Dominion is scheduled to play a benefit concert this Friday in Columbia.More >>
It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.More >>
It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it has captured a man wanted in connection with a grocery store robbery n the northeast section of Columbia.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department says it has captured a man wanted in connection with a grocery store robbery n the northeast section of Columbia.More >>
Just when you thought it was safe to keep your eyes off the tropics, Tropical Depression 16 has become Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
Just when you thought it was safe to keep your eyes off the tropics, Tropical Depression 16 has become Tropical Storm Nate.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >>
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a woman's body was found after they received a tip regarding a shooting on Wednesday.More >>