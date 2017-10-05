The Show Must Go On: Country band's Columbia concert still on this Friday after Vegas shooting

Less than a week after the country music industry was at the center of the mass shooting in Las Vegas, popular country band Old Dominion is scheduled to play a benefit concert this Friday in Columbia.

The concert for the Reece Holbrook Win Anyway Foundation, founded by College of Charleston Head Baseball Coach Chad Holbrook and his wife Jennifer, has been a year in the making.

Win Anyway, founded in 2012, is dedicated to supporting children with cancer and their families in honor of the Holbrook’s son Reece who battled Leukemia at the age of two. Reece is now a healthy 15-year-old, but the family has been determined to help others facing the same battle.

“We are just so thrilled that the Township Auditorium and Old Dominion were willing to be a part of it and donate so much back to us so that we can, in turn, help other families that are going through what we've been through,” said Jennifer.

Just last year, Vince Gill headlined a concert at The Township Auditorium for Win Anyway. The Holbrook’s say it was Gill who helped connect them to the band Old Dominion.

“After Vince performed for us last year here at the Township, we started talking to him about what we want to do next year and the year after that,” said Jennifer. “He kind of put us in touch with them, and they agreed to be a part of it.”

The band’s desire to hold the concert has held steady despite the horrific mass shooting that claimed the lives of 58 people in Las Vegas at a country music festival.

On the Monday morning after the shooting, Old Dominion tweeted, “Devastating news about Vegas. We were not there but these were our friends & fans under attack. Spread love love love - it is much needed.”

The Holbrooks say even with the heartbreak, the band has been adamant about continuing on with the concert for the foundation, and “not letting the bad people win.”

The Holbrooks believe the concert will help in the healing process, as well.

“Music especially brings comfort to people, so they thought that they're going to keep playing and help people heal, in addition to helping raise money for kids with cancer,” Jennifer said.

When asked about security for the event, Jennifer says they have spoken with officials at the auditorium.

“The Township is great, and they're going to take any security measures they feel necessary. I think that anyone coming to this should feel 100% confident that they're going to be safe and enjoy a great night,” she said.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online through TicketMaster or the Township Auditorium box office. The Holbrooks say they hope to sell out the event to be able to do even more for cancer families.

“We are super close to selling this thing out, and we really want anyone and everyone who can come out and enjoy a great night of music and support a great cause to come out,” said Jennifer. “Even if you can't make it out personally but know somebody who would enjoy the night, we would love for you to purchase tickets for them and to know that you are contributing to a great cause.”

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Township Auditorium. Tickets range from $29.50 to $49.50.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.