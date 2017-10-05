Firefighters to help burn victims and families through annual race

The Lexington County Fire Service is hoping you'll join them Saturday to not only honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty but to also support other burn victims and their families.

The Fallen Firemen 5K Run & Walk is now in its 3rd year.

The run is in honor of Jeffrey Chavis, a 22-year old volunteer for the Round Hill Fire Department in Lexington who lost his life back in July of 2001 as a result of burns he suffered responding to a house fire.

Over the last decade, the Lexington County Fire Service has raised more than $2 million in memory of Chavis to support the Jeffrey Vaden Chavis House at the Augusta Burn Center which houses families of burn victims.

"One thing about burns is that it doesn't take a week or days, it takes months and sometimes years for burn patients to recover,” Antoine Kelly, Deputy Fire Marshal for the Lexington County Fire Service, said. "Down at the Burn Center in Augusta, they truly believe that having a support system there helps with that burn recovery."

Kelly said the Chavis House can sleep 45 guests and serves approximately

The race is at Lexington County Baseball Stadium this Saturday at 8 a.m. You can register right now online for $30 and firefighters say all proceeds will support the Chavis House.

You can also register up until 7:30 a.m. on race day, but the price goes up 5 dollars.

First responders can register anytime for just $20.

