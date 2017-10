A crash with injuries caused a traffic backup on Interstate 77 South near Farrow Road Thursday morning.

The crash was at the 17 mile marker, which is near Farrow Road. It happened just after 7 a.m. and a motorcycle was involved.

Emergency crews are off the side of the road and traffic is flowing freely through the area.

WIS is working to get more information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

