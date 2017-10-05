Unloaded gun found at Midlands middle school

Lexington County Sheriff's Deputies say an unloaded gun was found with a student at a middle school in Gaston.

According to the incident report, the gun was found at Frances Mack Intermediate School Friday afternoon.

The incident report says the student was showing the .380 caliber handgun to other students.

When school officials were notified of the gun, they first searched the student's backpack and didn't find it. The incident report says the gun was found in another student's backpack. School officials say the student had asked other students to hide the gun in their backpacks.

When questioned, the student told investigators the gun had fallen into his backpack "before school and he didn't know what to do with it."

The student's mother told investigators the gun belonged to her. The student was released to the mother's custody.

Frances Mack is in Lexington School District Four.

The school district said it could not release any information other than it was handled by the school resources officer and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

