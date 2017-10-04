Irmo mother says her son escaped kidnapper just blocks from home

When Kristin Kibbe’s 11-year-old son returned from a friend’s house last Friday night, the astute mother knew something was wrong.

“I was like, ‘Are you okay? What’s the matter?’ He was like, ‘Oh. Some lady just tried to get me to get in her car.’ ‘What?’ You know. ‘Really?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah! She just, you know, told me, ‘Oh, come on. Why don’t you get in my car, you know?’’ I said, ‘She just said, ‘Get in my car?’’ And he said, ‘Yeah. She was nice.’ He goes, ‘But I was like, ‘I’m not going with anybody,’’” she said. “I mean, this was right down the street from my house, and I couldn’t believe it.”

Kibbe’s son did the right thing. Two other 11-year-old boys did, too. The Irmo Police Department says there have been three attempted kidnappings in just the past few days.

The first one involved Kibbe’s son just a minute bike ride from her Friarsgate home. The two most recent cases happened Tuesday afternoon along St. Andrews Road near the Presbyterian Church and Murraywood Centre.

“We in the Irmo community, we pride ourselves on being a community – being a close-knit community,” said Chief Don Perry. “So, yeah, it’s surprising. It’s surprising this is occurring.”

Perry said, thanks to detailed descriptions the children passed on, his officers believe one person was responsible for all three kidnapping attempts. They’re looking for a white female, possibly in medical scrubs, and possibly driving a red Hyundai sedan. During the first incident, she may have been wearing white scrubs featuring teddy bears. During the two most recent attempts, it’s believed she was wearing some with a floral pattern.

“We are actively looking for any businesses that currently have active camera systems in that area,” Perry said.

Meanwhile, Kibbe hopes her community will help be on the lookout.

“I think it’s extremely important,” she said. “I mean, she could be anywhere. I mean, obviously she’s still in this area, so hopefully, they got her on camera.”

Irmo Police, along with Lexington County deputies, could be spotted patrolling heavily throughout the Town of Irmo on Wednesday.

Anyone with info is asked to call Irmo Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

