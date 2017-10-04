Two individuals caught on surveillance attempting to break in Ri - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two individuals caught on surveillance attempting to break in Richland Co. home

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Richland County deputies are searching for two individuals who were caught on video attempting to break into a person’s home.

It happened at a house on the 3000 block of Rawlinson Road on September 28. Deputies say nothing was stolen, however, the suspects were captured on camera arriving at the home in a red Toyota Tacoma and then attempting to break in.

Deputies urge anyone who may recognize either of the suspects to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: 

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. 

