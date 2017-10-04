Two individuals caught on surveillance attempting to break in Richland Co. home

The suspects were captured on camera arriving at the home in a red Toyota Tacoma and then attempting to break in. (Source: RCSD)

Richland County deputies are searching for two individuals who were caught on video attempting to break into a person’s home.

It happened at a house on the 3000 block of Rawlinson Road on September 28. Deputies say nothing was stolen, however, the suspects were captured on camera arriving at the home in a red Toyota Tacoma and then attempting to break in.

Deputies urge anyone who may recognize either of the suspects to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

