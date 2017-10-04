UPDATE: SC DOC says incident at SC prison is isolated to 1 dorm, - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

UPDATE: SC DOC says incident at SC prison is isolated to 1 dorm, prisoners detained

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution have overtaken the facility, and are currently on the roof of the building trying to escape, according to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WIS) Inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution have overtaken the facility, and are currently on the roof of the building trying to escape, according to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WIS)
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit. 

In a statement posted to social media Tuesday evening, SC DOC says there are responding to an "isolated incident" that only occurred in one unit at the prison. 

"All staff are safe and accounted for," the tweet says. 

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WIS that no inmates escaped during the incident. 

Previous reports indicated that inmates had overpowered guards and were on the roof of the correctional institution attempting to escape, which SC DOC officials said did not happen. 

McCormick Correctional Institute, located in McCormick, SC and is more than 78 miles west of Columbia, SC and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, GA. 

This is a developing story; check back for more updates. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly