UPDATE: SC DOC says incident at SC prison is isolated to 1 dorm, prisoners detained

Inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution have overtaken the facility, and are currently on the roof of the building trying to escape, according to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WIS)

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says that reports of prisoner takeover at one of the state's prisons is just an isolated incident inside one unit.

In a statement posted to social media Tuesday evening, SC DOC says there are responding to an "isolated incident" that only occurred in one unit at the prison.

"All staff are safe and accounted for," the tweet says.

We are actively responding to an isolated incident in one housing unit at McCormick CI. All staff are safe and accounted for. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

Rumor Correction: This incident is isolated to one housing unit and has never effected the entire prison. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

Rumor Correction: Incident is isolated to one housing unit and all inmates are contained. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office confirmed with WIS that no inmates escaped during the incident.

Previous reports indicated that inmates had overpowered guards and were on the roof of the correctional institution attempting to escape, which SC DOC officials said did not happen.

McCormick Correctional Institute, located in McCormick, SC and is more than 78 miles west of Columbia, SC and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, GA.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

