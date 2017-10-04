SC prison is overtaken by inmates currently on roof

Inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution have overtaken the facility, and are currently on the roof of the building trying to escape, according to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office. (Source: WIS)

Inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution have overtaken the facility, and are currently on the roof of the building trying to escape, according to the McCormick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says there is also a fire going on in the facility.

We've reached out to the South Carolina Department of Corrections for more information.

McCormick Correctional Institute, located in McCormick, SC and is more than 78 miles west of Columbia, SC and 40 miles northwest of Augusta, GA.

This is a developing story; check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.