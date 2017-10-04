Staley says she's 'over' White House invite as team prepares for season

As far as head women's basketball coach Dawn Staley is concerned, an invitation to the White House is the least of her worries at this point.

Staley and the Gamecocks opened practice on Wednesday afternoon at Carolina Coliseum. The defending national champions are six months removed from capturing their first NCAA title in program history and have yet to make the trip to the nation’s capital.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m over the White House thing,” Staley told reporters following practice. “The only invitation that I would like is an invitation to get into the NCAA Tournament in March. That’s the only invite that I’m looking forward to. Other than that, I want to focus on our team and try to get us in the best shape and the best position to defend and win another national championship.”

Staley said that, to her knowledge, the team has not received an invitation as of Wednesday. She also said she was not sure if the invitation would come directly to her or to the university.

According to reports, the office of United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said the Gamecocks would receive an invitation to the White House later this fall.

Last week, Staley told the Associated Press she wasn’t sure if Carolina would go if they were invited.

South Carolina opens regular season play at home against Alabama State on Nov. 10.

