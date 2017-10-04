Staley says she's 'over' White House invite as team prepares for season

WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
After two prevoius failed attempts, the Troy Trojans finally got their upset victory in Death Valley over LSU. The Trojans improved to 4-1 with the 24-21 win over No. 25 LSU Saturday night.More >>
Pick any statistical category and you’ll probably find Alabama bested Ole Miss at it.More >>
Auburn University President, Dr. Steven Leath is refuting claims that athletic director, Jay Jacobs will be replaced.More >>
The Tigers scored 28 unanswered points in the 2nd half to beat the Bulldogs 49-10.More >>
Led by two fourth-quarter touchdowns by tailback Keith Ford, the Aggies scored 17 unanswered points to defeat South Carolina 24-17.More >>
Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.More >>
