VIDEO: Deputies seek 2 suspects in Midlands armed robbery

Richland County deputies are looking to locate two suspects wanted for armed robbery from late last month.

On Sunday, Sept. 24 around 9 p.m. at the Citgo gas station, located at 830 Bush River Road, the suspects walked into the business, presented a handgun, and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspects stole money from the cash register and then forced the victim to the back parking lot of the store where they stole the victim’s wallet. The suspects then fled from the business.

Sheriff Leon Lott is asking for assistance in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information on this incident may call, email or text Crimestoppers to receive up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

