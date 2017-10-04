South Carolina's oldest public housing complex is being torn dow - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

South Carolina's oldest public housing complex is being torn down

By Jack Kuenzie, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The oldest public housing apartments in South Carolina are now in the process of turning to rubble.

Columbia Housing Authority officials hosted a demolition ceremony in honor of Gonzales Gardens on Wednesday. 

The group plans to have all 30 buildings down by the end of this year.

A revitalization plan is in the works that's expected to be re-opened in the spring of 2018. 

