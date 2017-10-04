South Carolina Gamecocks athletics officials fire coach after seven seasons

South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner has fired head volleyball coach Scott Swanson after seven seasons at the helm of the team.

In a statement, Tanner said Swanson had been relieved of his duties effective Wednesday.

“We appreciate the dedication and hard work that Coach Swanson has brought to this program over the past seven years,” Tanner said. “However, I have made a decision that in the best interest of the program, we needed to make a change and have new leadership. We wish Coach Swanson all the best in his future endeavors.”

In seven seasons, Swanson compiled a 101-99 record with a 35-80 record in SEC play.

Assistant coach Dottie Hampton has been elevated to interim head coach while Shonda Cole, a decorated former Gamecock in her own right, has been promoted to associate head coach.

"Dottie and Shonda will provide great leadership for the team for the remainder of the season,” Tanner said.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.