Change your clothes, change your life? Yes, says one New York stylist

”I don't have a thing to wear.” Ever say that? To make sure whatever you do wear is in style, help is in town with acclaimed New York stylist George Brescia.

George will be at Mainstream Boutique on Columbia's Devine Street Wednesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 5 to help women know the hottest trends for the fall season.

George has appeared as a resident style authority on the Today Show and travels the country doing guest lecturing, special events, and regional television shows.

George's clients range from A-list celebrities to everyday men and women looking to improve their appearance and gain confidence. He recently debuted his personal lifestyle and fashion book,

"Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life", is based on his philosophy that clothing is so much more than style.

“Every single thing you wear communicates something about you to the outside world," George said. "Your clothes have a significant impact on the way you feel.”

On Oct. 4 and 5, George will be in Columbia providing one-on-one style sessions to Mainstream Boutique customers. He is the brand ambassador for the new clothing line, Bo and Nic. The clothing items in this line are known for their flattering fit, no wrinkle fabric, and fun prints.

Mainstream Boutique is located on Devine Street in downtown Columbia.

It is a locally owned and operated franchise boutique that has been providing on-trend, unique fashions to the local market for three years. In 2017, Mainstream was voted Best Weekend Wear by the readers of Columbia Metropolitan Magazine.

