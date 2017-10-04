Former South Carolina schools chief could be nation's No. 2

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's former education superintendent could be the nation's No. 2 education official.

President Donald Trump announced this week his intentions to nominate Mick Zais as deputy secretary of education.

The retired Army brigadier general was state superintendent from 2011 to 2015. Zais' 2010 campaign marked his first run for political office, after being president of private Newberry College for 10 years. He did not seek a second term.

Zais was a vocal advocate of using tax credits to offset private tuition costs and opposed expanding public preschool for 4-year-olds.

The White House touted a rise in public charter schools and online courses during Zais' tenure.

During Zais' 31 years in the military, he was a paratrooper and Ranger, and served in Korea and Vietnam.

