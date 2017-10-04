FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Nate gains speed as entire Southeast readies for storm

It is expected to make landfall in the U.S. early Sunday morning, with models predicting it coming ashore as far west as the central Louisiana coast and as far east as the Florida panhandle.

Just when you thought it was safe to keep your eyes off the tropics, we now have Tropical Storm Nate to worry about.

Tropical Depression 16 gained enough strength Thursday morning to become Tropical Storm Nate. And there's a good chance South Carolina could see its impact.

As of the 11 a.m. update Thursday, the NHC says the storm has sustained winds of 40 MPH and is moving northwest at 9 MPH.

"On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras today and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday. The center is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday," the NHC said.

The storm is forecast to move over northeastern Nicaragua on Thursday.

"Strengthening is likely over the northwestern Caribbean Sea tonight and Friday," said the NHC.

"There is still a lot of uncertainty with the track the official forecast track has been trending Westward keeping the center of circulation away from us but not keeping all the impacts away," said WIS First Alert meteorologist Von Gaskin. "There is still a possibility of rain, wind and isolated tornadoes for the Palmetto State late Sunday into Monday. There will be changes. We will continue to update this forecast in the days ahead."



