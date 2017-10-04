FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms and may affect SC weather

Just when you thought it was safe to keep your eyes off the tropics, a new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could become a Tropical Storm by the end of the day.

Tropical Depression 16 has formed just outside of Nicaragua, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At this time, the NHC says the storm has sustained winds of 35 MPH and is moving northwest at 7 MPH.

"On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday," weather officials say.

After forming into a tropical storm, the NHC has it at hurricane strength by Sunday night. If the forecast holds, the storm could bring heavy rains to the Southeast, including South Carolina.

More on this story as it develops.

