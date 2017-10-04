Irmo Police warn residents after attempted abduction reported

Police in Irmo are warning residents to be vigilant after a child reported an attempted abduction Tuesday evening.

Police say they are looking for a blonde woman who was wearing nurse's clothing, driving a red Hyundai. Police Chief Don Perry says officers will increase patrols in the area and anyone with information or anyone who sees anything suspicious should call police.

The police department received tips that a woman approached a child on North Royal Tower and Friarsgate Boulevard Tuesday evening. Chief Perry says investigators are looking at surveillance video from a nearby church.

Perry says his department is also working with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

