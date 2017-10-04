Irmo Police warn residents after 3 attempted abductions are reported

Police in Irmo are warning residents to be vigilant after a child reported an attempted abduction Tuesday evening. (Source: Google Maps)

Police in Irmo are warning residents to be vigilant after three children reported an attempted abduction Tuesday evening.

Police say they are looking for a blonde white woman who was wearing nurse's scrubs, driving a red Hyundai. Police Chief Don Perry says officers will increase patrols in the area and anyone with information or anyone who sees anything suspicious should call the police.

The first incident happened on Sept. 27 on Friarsgate Boulevard in the Friarsgate subdivision when the woman approached a young boy and asked him to get in her car. The boy fled and told his parents about what happened.

In another incident, the police department received tips that a woman approached two different children on North Royal Tower on Tuesday evening. Chief Perry says investigators are looking at surveillance video from a nearby church.

Perry says his department is also working with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

If you know anything about this incident, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

The National Crime Prevention Council lists tips for parents to teach their children about stranger dangers:

Know where your children are at all times. Make it a rule that your children must ask permission or check in with you before going anywhere. Give your children your work and cell phone numbers so they can reach you at all times.

Point out safe places. Show your children safe places to play, safe roads and paths to take, and safe places to go if there’s trouble.

Teach children to trust their instincts. Explain that if they ever feel scared or uncomfortable, they should get away as fast as they can and tell an adult. Tell them that sometimes adults they know may make them feel uncomfortable, and they should still get away as fast as possible and tell another adult what happened. Reassure children that you will help them when they need it.

Teach your children to be assertive. Make sure they know that it’s okay to say no to an adult and to run away from adults in dangerous situations.

Encourage your children to play with others. There’s safety in numbers!

