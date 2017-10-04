SLIDESHOW: The October 2015 flood in pictures

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.More >>
Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is set to arrive in Las Vegas to meet with public officials, first responders and some of the 527 people injured in the attack.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
The congressional inaction underscored the power of the National Rifle Association and the political stakes for lawmakers who maintain their support for the constitutional right to bear arms.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Police in Irmo are warning residents to be vigilant after a child reported an attempted abduction Tuesday evening.More >>
Police in Irmo are warning residents to be vigilant after a child reported an attempted abduction Tuesday evening.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
A text message from the representative's number in response said the staff was responsible for his anti-abortion messages.More >>
On this day two years ago, heavy rain started falling on the Midlands. When the rain finally stopped, four days later, up to 20 inches of water had fallen over some neighborhoods in the Midlands.More >>
On this day two years ago, heavy rain started falling on the Midlands. When the rain finally stopped, four days later, up to 20 inches of water had fallen over some neighborhoods in the Midlands.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
A survivor of the Las Vegas mass shooting stayed by a stranger's side for four hours, so he wouldn't be alone after he died.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>