Orangeburg restaurant owner threatens to dig up controversial Confederate marker

Despite the outrage of some, a Confederate flag will continue to fly near one business in the city.More >>
A group of Confederate flag supporters positioned themselves on the sidewalks around the Edisto River Creamery on Saturday, according to a report from the Times & Democrat.More >>
Since opening Edisto River Creamery last summer, Tommy Daras said he and wife have received nothing but trouble because a Confederate Flag flies on their property. Now, they intend to put an end to it.More >>
