Orangeburg restaurant owner threatens to dig up controversial Confederate marker

Since opening Edisto River Creamery last summer, Tommy Daras said he and wife have received nothing but trouble because a Confederate Flag flies on their property. Now, they intend to put an end to it.

A group of Confederate flag supporters positioned themselves on the sidewalks around the Edisto River Creamery on Saturday, according to a report from the Times & Democrat.

Demonstrators rallied with Confederate flags on sidewalks at John C. Calhoun Drive and Russell Street. (Source: Martha Rose Brown/ Times & Democrat)

Despite the outrage of some, a Confederate flag will continue to fly near one business in the city.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP/WIS) - An Orangeburg ice cream shop owner who wants to have a nearby Confederate flag removed is threatening to dig up a marker honoring rebel soldiers near the flagpole.

Edisto River Creamery owner Tommy Daras told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that he left a message with the Sons of Confederates chapter in Santee, saying if they want the monument, they better get it in a few days.

The owners of that creamery want the flag removed from property they claim is theirs. They say the flag is causing them to lose business and they've been fighting to take it down. Earlier this year the creamery received a racially-charged letter from an anonymous person.

But members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans say Daras is breaking the law. The group says it was deeded 130 square feet to fly a Confederate flag by the former owner of the building, Maurice Bessinger. Daras says his property title does not include those details.

The city of Orangeburg zoning board ruled against Daras in August, saying flying the Confederate flag didn't break zoning laws. That decision is being appealed.

Edisto River Creamery is off Highway 301.

