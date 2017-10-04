The days the rain wouldn't stop: remembering the 2015 flood

On this day two years ago, heavy rain started falling on the Midlands. When the rain finally stopped four days later, up to 20 inches of water had fallen over some neighborhoods in the Midlands.

The historic flood of 2015 took 19 lives. 1,500 water rescues were reported in the Columbia metro area alone.

At the peak of the flood, more than 500 road and bridges were closed. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 51 regulated dams breached or failed.

The city of Columbia was without drinking water service for two weeks. A breach in the Columbia Canal near the Columbia Water Works has not been repaired.

More than 100,000 South Carolina residents applied to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for flood relief. About 25,000 of those applications came from Richland and Lexington Counties.

Since the flood, 45 local groups banded together for the Midlands Flood Recovery group. They repaired 86 homes from 2015-2016

But two years later, some affected by flood are still trying to pick up the pieces. About 600 homes are on United Way's list for repairs in Richland and Lexington counties alone.

The South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office says it has placed the 561 families in new or renovated homes and released more than 1,000 award letters for the repair or replacement of homes affected by the storm. The goal is to repair or replace approximately 2,100 homes affected by the flood.

