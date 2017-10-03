2018 SC African American history calendar unveiled

Tuesday night at the Koger Center for the Arts, 12 African Americans were recognized for the impacts they have made in the Palmetto State. (Source: WIS)

Twelve African Americans were recognized for the impacts they have made in the Palmetto State on Tuesday night at the Koger Center for the Arts.

All 12 are being honored with a place in the 2018 South Carolina African American History Calendar. The calendar is available now and can be downloaded beginning on Oct. 4.

Among this year's honorees are historians, attorneys, and activists, educators, and writers.

This is the first year the South Carolina Department of Education is the lead sponsor of the calendar. Biographies in it will also be used by teachers across the state in their classroom instruction.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.