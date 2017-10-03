Notorious SC doctor-turned-cat burglar dead at 79

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
Two-year-old William Odom has been found after a search that lasted several hours Tuesday. The Saucier boy was found asleep in a truck by another child, just a quarter of a mile away from his home. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said Odom's pet dog stayed by his side the entire time he was missing.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
It started with the flip of a coin. An exhausted Las Vegas couple who decided to put their evening plans on the fortune of Lady Luck ended up right in the middle of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history that ended with at least 59 people dead and more than 500 injured.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
A witness recognized the attackers, who she says have bullied her son in the past, as classmates of both the 14-year-old and her son.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
Dr. Ian Gale, the Midlands psychiatrist, lawyer, teacher and author who gained national attention for his criminal career, has died after apparently committing suicide.More >>
Dr. Ian Gale, the Midlands psychiatrist, lawyer, teacher and author who gained national attention for his criminal career, has died after apparently committing suicide.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
A Lexington man was killed during a vehicle-motorcycle collision in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A Lexington man was killed during a vehicle-motorcycle collision in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
This will be the first NBA All-Star Game without a matchup between the eastern and western conference.More >>
This will be the first NBA All-Star Game without a matchup between the eastern and western conference.More >>
Traffic is delayed at SC-277 northbound at I-20 following an overturned tractor-trailer obstructed lanes.More >>
Traffic is delayed at SC-277 northbound at I-20 following an overturned tractor-trailer obstructed lanes.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
In honor of World Habitat Day Monday, Habitat for Humanity celebrated the beginning of a rebuild that will reshape one Columbia woman’s life.More >>
In honor of World Habitat Day Monday, Habitat for Humanity celebrated the beginning of a rebuild that will reshape one Columbia woman’s life.More >>