Motorcycle, vehicle crash on S. Lake Drive kills Lexington man

A Lexington man was killed during a vehicle-motorcycle collision in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Shannon Lewis)

A Lexington man was killed during a vehicle-motorcycle collision in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon. (Source: Shannon Lewis)

A Lexington man was killed during a vehicle-motorcycle collision in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lexington County Coroner's office has identified the motorist as 62-year-old Thomas L. Merritt, Jr., of Lexington, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision happened in the 1800 block of South Lake Drive in the Red Bank area around 4 p.m.

The coroner's office says Merritt, Jr. was struck by his vehicle while making a left turn on his motorcycle. Merritt, Jr. was not wearing a helmet when the incident occurred.

The collision is currently under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.