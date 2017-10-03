Motorcycle, vehicle crash on S. Lake Drive kills Lexington man

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The woman was arrested and charged with felony neglect after authorities found the teenagers in a home in deplorable conditions.More >>
In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Sheriff Joe Lomabardo of Clark County, Nevada said that a bump stock was used to speed the discharge of ammo from shooter Stephen Paddock's weapon as he massacred victims in attendance at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in a dispute between Democratic voters and Wisconsin Republicans who drew maps that have entrenched their control of the legislature in a state that is otherwise closely divided between the parties.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
A Lexington man was killed during a vehicle-motorcycle collision in Red Bank on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
This will be the first NBA All-Star Game without a matchup between the eastern and western conference.More >>
Traffic is delayed at SC-277 northbound at I-20 following an overturned tractor-trailer obstructed lanes.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will ask Cuba on Tuesday to withdraw 60 percent of its diplomats from Washington.More >>
No action was expected, as other mass shootings in Colorado, Connecticut, and Florida, and even attacks on lawmakers, failed to unite Congress on any legislative response.More >>
In honor of World Habitat Day Monday, Habitat for Humanity celebrated the beginning of a rebuild that will reshape one Columbia woman’s life.More >>
House Republicans are proposing a five-year extension of financing for a program that provides health insurance for millions of low-income children.More >>
